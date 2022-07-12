Kiss salesman robbed at Sangre Grande mini-mart

News

File photo

A 51-YEAR-OLD salesman for the Kiss Baking Company was robbed of cash while conducting sales at a mini-mart in Sangre Grande on Monday morning.

Police said the salesman was at the mini mart on Bois Bande Road, North Eastern Settlement, at around 11 am when he was confronted by two men.

One of them pointed a gun at the salesman saying this was a robbery. The bandits stole $800 before running away.

The salesman called the police and officers of the Sangre Grande CID visited the scene. Up to press time, no arrest was made and Sangre Grande police are continuing investigations.