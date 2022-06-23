Kiss bread up 11 per cent from July 1

News

Kiss white milk bread is now $14. – LINCOLN HOLDER

BY next week Friday, the Kiss Baking Company will raise the price of its products by an average of 11 per cent, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Kiss said the National Flour Mills (NFM) on Tuesday had announced a 33 per cent rise in the wholesale price of flour to commercial bakeries as of Wednesday.

“This increase will have a severe impact on Kiss Baking Company Ltd as flour is our primary raw material input.

“We have conducted a comprehensive review of all raw material inputs and have made every effort to minimise the impact that this unprecedented increase will have on our customers.

“Having completed this exercise we have no choice but to increase the price of bread products by an average of 11 per cent. This pricing adjustment shall be effective July 1.”