Kiss Baking Company driver dies in Couva hit-and-run

News

The Solomon Hochoy Highway. – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AN accident on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway early on March 28, near the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, claimed the life of a 55-year-old delivery driver.

The police identified the victim as Neil Ballai of Eccles Trace in Spring Village in Valsayn. He worked with the Kiss Baking Company, and was driving one of the company’s Isuzu trucks.

The accident, which happened around 6.45 am, was captured on dashcam.

Footage shows a black Hyundai Ioniq car struck the truck from behind. On impact, the truck veered off the road and crashed.

The car did not stop.

Ballai died on the spot.

His coworker, 34, from Cumuto, was injured. The survivor was taken to the Couva District Health Facility.

Central Division police, among them ASP Rampartap, Sgt Oliver, and acting Sgt Gervias, as well as members of the Freeport Highway Patrol Unit, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Although the car’s driver is unknown as yet, investigators believe the car was registered to a man from Laventille.

PC Sudama of the Couva police station is leading investigations.