King Von Allegedly Put $100K Hit On FBG Duck Per Witness In FBI Docs

A witness statement given to FBI agents reportedly shows the witness claiming that deceased Chicago rapper King Von had wanted FBG Duck dead and he had put a $100k hit on him.

FBG Duck was killed in 2020, and his murder investigation is still ongoing. No one has been charged for his death, although it is suggested that since he was killed, there have been many retaliatory killings against two rival Chicago gangs that he and King Von were part of.

On Tuesday, a Chicago rap blog posted excerpts from a witness statement given to FBI agents mere weeks after FBG Duck was killed, in which Von was named as a possible suspect because he had put a pricey bounty on Duck.

In the statement, the witness claimed that Duck, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, had been a Gangster Disciple member and had been making rap music that “dismissed (disrespected) deceased Black Disciple gang members,” a gang that rivaled his.

The witness claimed that Von had initially put out a $50,000 reward to anyone who would kill Duck, and he later increased it to $100,000. FBG Duck was killed in 2020 while out shopping with his son in the Gold Coast neighborhood in Chicago.

In the 29-page document, the witness claimed that after Duck was killed, Von had celebrated his death with fellow gang members, and he “purchased custom made necklaces for ‘O Block GDs’ responsible for the murder of Weekly.”

The witness also identified four members of O-Block whom he claimed were responsible for the murder. Those men are Charles Liggins, Kenneth Roberson, Tacarlos Offered, Christopher Thomas, and Marcus Smart, who are now charged and awaiting trial in October 2023.

They are each facing charges of murder in aid of racketeering, as well as firearms violations and assaults in aid of racketeering.

In one particular section of the document, Smart is identified by the alias “Muwop,” and the witness claims that he had killed many persons on behalf of O’Block. The FBI report included ballistic evidence from one of the guns police recovered, suggesting that it was used in more than a dozen active cases the FBI was investigating.

This is not the first time King Von has been linked to a murder. In 2021, The Chicago Police Department released a report that claimed he had killed a notorious teenage gangster Gakirah Barnes also known as “K.I,” who was affiliated with rival gang Gangster Disciples.

The report said that Gakirah Barnes was a ruthless killer and is alleged to have killed more than a dozen people by 2014 when she was killed at the age of 17 years old.

King Von was shot and killed during an altercation with Quando Rondo and their respective crews outside a nightclub in Atlanta on the morning of November 6, 2020. Some of his close associates believed that he was on the verge of catching a case for the murders he was linked to prior to his death.