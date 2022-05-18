Kimani’s funeral set for Friday in Point Fortin

News

Kimani Francis

The funeral of two-year-old Kimani “Mani” Francis is set for Friday in Point Fortin.

Newsday learnt it is set to be held at the Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle at Morris Street at 2pm. His body will be taken to the cemetery in Gonzales Village, on the outskirts of the borough.

On May 9, the toddler wandered away from his family’s home at Tenth Street Extension in Techier Village in Point Fortin, barefoot and wearing only a disposable diaper.

His disappearance led to a massive search which included members of the protective services and civilians, including Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr, mayor Saleema Thomas, and councillor for Techier/Guapo Lyndon Harris.

The next day, his body was found in the Guapo River.

On Friday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, an autopsy found his death was due to asphyxia consistent with drowning.

On Monday, the family had a second autopsy done privately. Newsday learnt they are awaiting the findings.

Meanwhile, the man from Techier Village who walked into the Point Fortin police station and confessed to killing “the child” on Thursday is still in police custody.

The man did not identify the child by name or gender. He does not appear to be of sound mind and speaks incoherently, police said. Out of an abundance of caution, they immediately detained him and began investigations, although they suspect he may not be linked to Kimani’s death.

The police are also investigating possible negligence in the death and have interviewed several people. Investigations are ongoing.