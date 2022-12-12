Kimani’s dad consoles Allon’s mum after search for toddler ends in tears

News

When news broke that a toddler from Mayaro wandered from his home and might have fallen into a river on Friday morning, one parent began reliving a nightmare. Emmanuel Francis, the father of two-year-old Kimani Francis, who died in May, began praying for three-year-old Allon Ramdial’s safe return.

On behalf of himself and Kimani’s mother, Kimberly Charles, Francis offered condolences to the bereaved family, “especially the parents.”

Francis does not know Allon’s family personally but feels connected by similar circumstances—as parents losing a toddler under tragic circumstances.

To Allon’s grieving mother, Christina Ramdial, 19, Francis said, “Stay strong.”

“I know how she feels. I was following the story, and it brought back many bad, bad, bad memories. It put me in a bad (mental) state. It was also a hard time for Kimani’s mother. I was praying and hoping they found him back safe. I am sorry about what happened to him.”

Allon’s decomposing body was found at a cove at the mouth of the Ortoire River in Mayaro at around 11. 40 am on Monday. He was reported missing on Friday morning.

On May 9, Kimani was reported missing from his mother’s family’s home at Tenth Street in Techier Village in Point Fortin, which sparked a massive search operation.

The next day, Kimani’s body was found in the Guapo River. An autopsy found that he had drowned. He would have turned three on September 23.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by Vallence Rambharat, was part of both searches and Francis commended all who helped search for Allon and his son.

It is suspected that Allon fell into the river early Friday while his mother was asleep.

Since then, members of the protective services and the civilians, including fisherfolks and divers, had undertaken a major search operation on land, sea and river.

Also part of the search were Wesley Mohammed and other representatives of Wes Maintenance Service Company Ltd, lifeguards.

The toddler lived with his mother and stepfather Carlton Murphy near the river at the Ortoire Village fishing port.

At around 6.30 am on Friday, Ramdial woke and could not find Allon.

Many people have taken to social media to offer condolences and prayers to Allon’s mother.

“May the Lord comfort the mother at this moment and give her the grace, strength and mercy to deal with this moment in her life,” a user said.

Another said, “Lord, although sad, we pray for some closure and answers in this truly heartbreaking situation.”

Many people thanked everyone who was involved in the search.

One user complimented HSRT for “going above and beyond in any situation” to try to give people closure.

Another said, “Thank you, Hunters Search and Rescue Team, for your tireless work. May God continue to bless each of you and your families.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Newsday was unable to get responses from Ramdial or other distraught relatives on Monday.