Kimani’s autopsy expected on Friday

The autopsy on the body of two-year-old Kimani Francis is expected to be done on Friday.

Kimani walked out of his family’s Tenth Street Extension, Techier Village, Point Fortin, home at around 10 am on Monday.

He was seen by a neighbour who called the police to report that a child was walking unaccompanied by an adult.

The police later visited the home and spoke with Kimani’s mother Kimberly Charles who realised he was missing only when the police arrived.

Charles told the police she was typing a resume on her phone while Kimani was eating a banana.

Kimani’s body was found in a tributary of the Guapo River almost a mile away from his home at around 11.05 am on Tuesday

His body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday for storage and identification by relatives.

Despite claims that the autopsy was done on Wednesday, several sources have insisted it was not.

One source said the body was swabbed for covid19 testing and identified by relatives, who were driven to the loading bay at the back of the compound to avoid the media.

One male relative, who identified himself as Radcliffe Morgan, said he was assisting the family with arrangements, but did not want to comment.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III is continuing enquiries.