Killers in St Mary’s double homicide at large

A Homicide region III officer speaking with Joanne Chance, sister of Nigel Chance who was gunned down alongside his wife Surita Deosaran at their St Mary’s Moruga home on Wednesday night. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

The night before Nigel “Nyo” Chance and his wife were shot dead in their home at St Mary’s Village in Moruga, his sister had a dream involving her murdered husband.

On Wednesday morning, when Joanne Chance told people about the dream, they said it symbolised death and that something terrible was about to happen.

Shortly before 5 pm, she learnt that Chance and his wife, Surita Deosaran, 36, were gunned down.

“Like my brother, he was innocent too. Matthew went for a haircut and got killed,” Joanne said.

The couple’s eight-year-old son was not at home and has since been staying with his mother’s relatives.

Deosaran’s parents, who live nearby, found the bodies on the ground in the kitchen.

“I dreamt that my husband kissed me. People said that was not a good thing,” Joanne said.

She recalled that her husband, Matthew Algernon, was gunned down in the Port of Spain district on March 22, 2017. In an unrelated shooting, five years later on the same date, Deosaran was shot and wounded while driving home in her jeep.

Gunmen in a white car shot Deosaran in the moving jeep, causing her to crash. She spent several weeks in the San Fernando General Hospital and was discharged about two weeks ago. No one was held in connection with that shooting.

In the double homicide, residents heard gunshots and called the police.

The police said gunmen got out of a car and entered the house.

A white car was seen driving of afterwards. The police later found a white car fitting the description abandoned in the district.

ASP Persad, Insps Rebeiro and Santana, Sgts Radhaykissoon, Jones and Haitool, Cpl Ramanan and other police visited the scene and gathered evidence. Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.

Up to Thursday, the killers remained at large.