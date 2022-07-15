Killer speaks to Rio Claro gardener before shooting him dead

News

File photo

A Rio Claro man was gunned down in front of his house on Wednesday night.

Dead is Mitchum Hamid, 41, of Granger Hill, Guayaguayare Road.

A police report said at around 9 pm, a car pulled up in front of the house, and he went to speak with the occupants.

A male occupant got out of the car and began talking to Hamid.

After a few minutes, Hamid began walking back to his home. But another occupant called out to Hamid by name, and he turned around to speak to the person. As he stood at the driver’s side, the man he was earlier speaking to shot him several times.

The killer returned to the car, which sped out of the street, leaving Hamid lying motionless on the road.

Some friends took him to the Rio Claro Health Centre, where a doctor declared him dead.

Eastern Division and Homicide Bureau Region II police, including Supt Doodhai, acting Sgts Maharaj and Samlal, and Cpl Dowarka visited the scene and gathered evidence.