Kidnapped St Helena woman found unharmed

Kidnap victim Mattie Maraj, 54, was found on Tuesday morning in Valencia, two days after her husband Narine Maraj, 62, escaped unharmed.

DCPs Wendell Williams and Joanne Archie confirmed police found the woman wandering and trying to get help.

The couple was reported missing on January 8 after leaving their home at around 5.30 pm to go to a plot of land they own at Three Bs Drive, Piarco.

Media reports said a $2 million ransom demand was made for their safe return. It was also reported that Narine managed to escape on Sunday afternoon.

Police promised to give more details of when and how they found Mattie Maraj.

Williams told Newsday, “It is true, she was found. I am not in a position to give full details at this moment, but the person was recovered by the police.”

Several people are in custody assisting the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob is expected to release an official statement on the incident soon.