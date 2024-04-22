Kidnapped Freeport man, 78, released

News

A Freeport pensioner was released hours after being kidnapped on April 20.

Police said the 78-year-old was at his La Quesa Road, Freeport garden around 1.30 pm. However, around 1.40 pm he was discovered missing, along with his blue Nissan AD Wagon.

His family received a phone call around 3.40 pm from a male caller demanding $8,000 ransom for the man, who was allowed to speak to his daughter.

Police from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit set up a sting operation, but the kidnappers never showed up to pick up the money.

The man was released shortly after 8 pm near KFC in Chaguanas.

Investigations are ongoing.