Kidnapped businesswoman found alive

KIDNAPPED businesswoman Anesha Narine-Boodhoo has been found alive.

Newsday spoke to the head of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Vallence Rambharat, who confirmed Narine-Boodhoo was found alive on Tuesday morning. One of Narine-Boodhoo’s relatives also confirmed she was found alive.

Rambharat declined to give any further details on her condition.

A senior police source told Newsday Narine-Boodhoo was being treated by doctors but also declined to give any other details.

Narine-Boodhoo was kidnapped last Friday in front of her El Socorro business by three men in a black SUV with flashing lights. The kidnappers identified themselves as police officers before snatching Narine-Boodhoo and driving off.