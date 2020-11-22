The fail­ure of the Gov­ern­ment and the Op­po­si­tion to come to a mid­dle ground and ex­tend the life of the An­ti-Gang (Amend­ment) Bill 2020, could on­ly lead to high­er lev­els of crime in T&T, says Se­nior Coun­sel at­tor­ney Is­rael Khan.