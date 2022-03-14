KFC now charges $2 for condiments

News

KFC has begun to charge $2 extra for condiments. In photo a receipt showing the additional cost of condiments purchased from KFC’s Park Street branch on Monday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

People will now have to pay $2 for condiments at KFC.

KFC president Roger Rambharose confirmed the charge in response to a question from Newsday on Monday.

Customers who went to branches in Port of Spain were shocked to find they had to pay the extra cost for the condiments.

Prices for the condiments have also appeared on KFC’s websites and apps.

Newsday understands that the fried chicken franchise will, for the $2 charge, offer two containers of ketchup, one of mustard and a container of pepper.