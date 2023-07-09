Kevin Morang is Maracas, St Joseph Rotary Club president

News

New Rotary Club, Maracas, St Joseph president Kevin Morang –

THE Rotary Club of Maracas, St Joseph has announced the induction of rotarian Kevin Morang as new president for the 2023-2024 term.

Morang’s presidency, according to a press release, began on July 1, and runs until June 30, 2024. With a distinguished track record of service and leadership, the release said, Morang is poised to make a lasting impact on the club and the local community.

The club celebrated its 30th anniversary by ushering its new president in a gala dinner and presidential induction ceremony which was held on June 24t at Passage to Asia Restaurant, Chaguanas.

Specially invited guests included partners in the Rotary service, benefactors and central cluster club officers.

In his induction speech, Morang reaffirmed the Rotary club’s commitment to its ongoing projects, particularly in the areas of poverty relief and the End Polio Now campaign.

Under his leadership, the club will continue to devote resources and efforts towards these crucial initiatives, aligning with the global vision of Rotary International to eradicate polio and alleviate poverty worldwide.

Moreover, the release said, Morang recognises the importance of addressing other pressing challenges faced by our society.

He has outlined his commitment to expand the club’s engagement in projects related to Environmental Services, Maternal and Childcare, and Water and Sanitation. By focusing on these areas, Morang aims to create sustainable solutions that enhance the well- being and quality of life for the community members.

In addition to his dedication to service, Morang is successful businessman who currently serves as a director of H&R Supplies Limited.

His business acumen and leadership skills will undoubtedly bring valuable insights to his role as president. Beyond his professional achievements, Morang is known for his warm compassionate nature, making him an excellent fit for leading the Rotary Club of Maracas, St Joseph.

Reflecting on the occasion, immediate past president Felix Pearson expressed his confidence in Morang’s capabilities, stating, “Rotary is a global network of change-makers, and I am confident that Kevin Morang’s commitment to service and his passion for making a difference will inspire others to join in creating positive change in our communities.”

President Kevin Morang’s presidency, Pearson said, promises to make a significant difference in the lives of many, as he leads the Rotary Club of Maracas, St Joseph towards a brighter future.

The Rotary Club of Maracas, St Joseph is a local chapter of Rotary International, a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. The club focuses on service projects in areas such as poverty relief, healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability, working towards the betterment of the local community and beyond.