Keshorn’s Worlds medal hopes dim

Sports

Keshorn Walcott, of Trinidad And Tobago, competes in qualifications for the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo) –

KESHORN Walcott’s chances of qualifying for the men’s javelin final looked slim up to press time on Thursday after throwing 78.87 metres at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The two-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympic medallist needed to throw 83.50m or finish in the top 12 among the 28 athletes to book a spot in the final.

Walcott competed in Group A among 13 other athletes.

He did not attempt his first throw, which was followed by a 78.87m effort and a throw of 76.63m.

Walcott needed to wait until 14 athletes competed in Group B to learn if he qualified for the final. Walcott was eighth overall up to press time.