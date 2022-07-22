Keshorn frustrated, confused after early World Champs exit

Sports

Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott throws the javelin in the qualification round at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, in Eugene, Oregon. – AP

TWO-TIME Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott has been left frustrated and confused after a dismal performance left him out the men’s javelin finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday night.

In an interview with i95.5 FM and other media in Oregon following his performance, Walcott was candid about his disappointment.

Walcott, who won gold at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze four years later in Rio, needed to throw 83.50m or finish in the top 12 to book a spot in the final at the World Championships.

The Toco-born athlete competed in Group A among 13 other contenders.

Walcott said he slipped and fouled on his first throw, which was followed by a modest 78.87m effort and then a shocking 76.63m heave on his third and final attempt.

After 14 athletes competed in Group B, Walcott finished 16th overall with his 78.87m effort and did not qualify for the final.

This is the second time in the past 12 months that Walcott has failed to qualify for the finals at a major meet. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held last year because of the covid19 pandemic, Walcott did not advance past the qualification round.

“I am confused. I felt like I could not throw, no power – flat. It was just confusing,” Walcott said.

“It was not what I expected; 78 metres – I can walk and throw that (distance). It is very shocking to me that result, very disappointing.”

Walcott said he felt “good” leading up to the championships.

The TT athlete has been throwing over 84 metres consistently in 2022.

His season’s best this year was a monster 89.07m effort on June 6 which earned him a bronze medal at the FBK Games in The Netherlands.

Less than three weeks later at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, Walcott threw 85.17m to earn gold at the National Gas Company National Association of Athletics Administrations Open Championships.

Walcott was visibly frustrated after his final throw on Thursday as he sat on the bench.

He said earning a medal was his goal and he knows that his Cuban coach Ismael Lopez Mastrapa, who was not with him in Oregon, would have anticipated more.

“I know he is sad, disappointed, because the expectation for us here was to be fighting for a medal. It is not what we thought would happen, but it happens.”

Asked about the 2022 Commonwealth Games which starts on Thursday in England, Walcott said, “I am not sure if I could pick myself up, honestly. I am kind of getting fed up. The disappointment is getting on my shoulders. We’ll see…

“I have not been disappointed like this in a long time.”

Walcott said not advancing to the finals at the World Championships was more devastating than not qualifying for the Tokyo Games finals, because this year he has been fully fit.