Keshorn captures javelin silver in Germany

Sports

Two-time TT Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott –

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s double Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott captured silver in the men’s javelin at the Internationales Leichtathletik Meeting at the Paul-Greifzu Stadium, Dessau, Germany on Wednesday.

Walcott, who got gold at the 2012 Olympics in London and bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, launched the spear 84.69 metres, his best for the 2022 season thus far.

Winning gold on Wednesday was German Julian Weber with his 85.02m throw while Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch earned bronze with an 83.39m attempt.

Prior to his silver medal performance, Walcott won gold at the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta, USA, in March. There, he threw 84.68m.