Kes the Band to honour late musical director Ricardo Rameshwar

Kes the Band plans to honour its late musical director and keyboardist Ricardo Rameshwar, but details are still to be finalised said its road manager Jarrod Faria.

Rameshwar died on February 1 and many within the music industry reacted to his death.

Destra Garica, Machel Montano and Edwin Yearwood were among those who expressed their sadness.

Faria said the band was also still awaiting word about funeral arrangements.

On his Instagram account Montano said, “Rest in peace Ricky. Fly high fellow Sagi. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and all the teams who were blessed by his joy, laughter and music. He will be missed.”

Garcia, with whom Rameshwar worked in the soca band Atlantik, said on her Instagram page that his death hit her like bricks and she was heartbroken.

She said she was going to miss him, and living in a world where he no longer existed breaks her heart.

“Thank you for a lifetime of memories. Love you forever. Til we meet again.”

Yearwood said soca took a huge blow. He thanked Rameshwar for everything over the years.

On his Instagram page he said, “The love for soca was infectious on and off stage. You were and are a true Trinidadian ambassador of the highest calibre. Thank you for all of your encouragement and support. We, the soca movement, will never forget you.”

Rameshwar worked with Kes from 2012 and prior to that with the band Atlantik.