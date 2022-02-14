Kerr advises Tobago parents: Keep sick children at home

Tobago

Assistant Secretary of Education Orlando Kerr. Photo courtesy THA –

Parents in Tobago are being urged to keep their sick children at home.

The appeal comes from Assistant Secretary in the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology Orlando Kerr, as he spoke on Monday’s Tobago Updates morning programme.

Kerr said: “We’re seeing situations where parents are sending children to school who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms and saying it’s a cold. We have to be more responsible because those are the things that will cause the system to crumble. Once you have your children at home and they are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, we’re appealing to parents to keep them at home because we run the risk of shutting down the entire school.”