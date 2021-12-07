Kenyan ‘rogue’ policeman kills six in rampage, police say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The officer first shot and killed his wife at their home before setting off with his service-issued AK-47 rifle to shoot dead another four people, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Twitter.

It described the shooter as a “rogue officer.”

Francis Wahome, the officer in charge of Nairobi’s Dagoretti area, said another two people had been wounded in the incident. He declined to comment on what prompted the shooting.

“The investigations are a secret. We cannot divulge, as it involves many things,” he told reporters.

