Kenyan Ekesa sets RBC Race for the Kids 15K record

A runner competes in the RBC Race for the Kids event on Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

Kenya’s Alex Ekesa, an ever present and medal contender at regional distance events, dethroned Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas “Ëlmo” Romany for the overall win in the 15K amongst a mammoth turnout for the annual RBC Race for the Kids in St Clair on Sunday morning.

Romany even improved from last year’s performance, clocking 48 minutes, 44 seconds, but was still a considerable distance short of Alex Ekesa, who set the course ablaze with a new record of 47:51.

Ekesa also won the Palo Seco Credit Union Road Race earlier this month, prevailing in a growing rival vs Romany in a shorter distance.

Romany took second place in stride, saying, “I’m happy with my finish, especially after running 49:01. I will take a better time on the course.”

Romany said although he was satisfied with the performance and his overall form, he prefers shorter courses.

“The longer races aren’t really my strong point,” he said, admitting that he was aware of Ekesa’s prowess before the race.

“Every race with him (Ekesa) is always challenging.”

Romany still finished well ahead of second runner-up Colin Pereira, who clocked 51:19.

Samantha Shukla, winner of every RBC Race For The Kids 15K entered, added another victory.

She clocked 1:00:50 – her best time at the Race For the Kids since 2018, when she finished in 57:56 for an impressive tenth spot overall.

Youngsters cross the finish line at the RBC Race for the Kids event on Hayes Street, St Clair, Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

Chantel Le Maitre (1:09:04) and Christine Regis (1:10:31) took second and third in the women’s division.

Many of the top 20 overall finishers would have also secured age division wins. Race organisers Odessey Timing told Newsday the divisional podium finishers are still being finalised and will be contacted later to collect their prizes.

Tafari Waldon, TT’s 18-year-old Carifta Games 2023 boys U-20 5000m gold medallist, maintained his fine form as he breezed to the 5K victory in just 15 minutes, 14 seconds, ahead of runner-up Donnell Francis in 15:37. Waldon defended his Race For The Kids 5K title, even improving from his 2022 mark of 15:49.

Isis Gaskin, who placed fourth among 5K women last year, made significant strides as she improved her mark of 22:01 in 2022, to seal the victory in 19:14, while placing 11th overall.

A young Kayleigh Forde of Convent Strong placed second among women and 16th overall in 20:27.

She was one of over 300 representatives of St Joseph’s Convent who proudly, and loudly, claimed the award for the largest secondary school team for the fourth time.

Among them was the school’s principal Anna Pounder, who having just challenged the 15K herself, found her breath to laud her students’ massive turnout.

She credited the past pupils’ association’s executive for mobilising the students to register and participate.

“The students were rallied by a great cause,” said Pounder.

Athletes get ready for the start of the annual RBC Race for the Kids 15K race in St Clair on Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

She said both parties, RBC and SJC have been partners for several positive causes over the past several years.

“Ï was tremendously proud of their determination, getting out at 6 am to represent the school. It shows their resilience, discipline and commitment to the school and (the initiative).”

Newsday also spoke briefly with RBC managing director for Trinidad and Tobago Richard “Ricky” Downie who said the response from participants and wider public exceeded management’s expectations.

“We catered for 5,000 participants. We had to close off on Tuesday but we still had friends and family come out, so we’re (looking at around) 5,500 people here this morning.

“It’s been a great success,” he said.

The event raises funds for children under the age of 16 with cancer.

He said over $3 million has been raised over eight editions of the race, significant sums from which have been used for medical equipment locally for the early detection of cancer in children.

The event is part of a wider international initiative of RBC, the parent company based in Canada.

15K overall winners

Top five male

Overall rank*Name*Team*Time

1*Alex Ekesa*N/A*47:51

2*Nicholas Romany*TTRRC*48:44

3*Colin Pereira*Colin Pereira Dis*51:19

4*Elvis Turner*Richard Jones Racing*52:43

5*Cliffton Sylvester*N/A*53:01

Top five female

Overall rank*Name*Team*Time

17*Samantha Shukla*N/A*1:00:50

36*Chantel LeMaitre*N/A:1:09:04

46*Kelly Rampersad*One A Week*1:10:19

47*Christine Regis*N/A:1:10:31

56*Zara Suite-Stewart*N/A*1:12:09

5K

Top five male

Overall rank*Name*Team*Time

1*Tafari Waldron*N/A*15:14

2*Donnell Francis*N/A*15:37

3*Christopher Mitchell*TTDF*15:45

4*Jayden Alexander*Richard Jones Racing*17:17

5*Noah Teixeira*Giants Multisport*17:31

Top five female

Overall rank*Name*Team*Time

11*Isis Gaskin*N/A*19:14

16*Kayleigh Forde*Convent Strong*20:27

22*Chennai Moore*N/A*20:52

27*Chrystel Browne*N/A*21:11

35*Sarika Motilal*N/A*21:49