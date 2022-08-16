Kenya election presidential candidate Odinga rejects results, vows court challenge

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Kisumu, Kenya (CNN)Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga has spoken for the first time since he lost the election saying his coalition “totally and without reservations reject the presidential results” in a televised address on Tuesday.

“In our view, there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a president-elect,” the former Kenyan prime minister said of the results announced by the electoral commission chairman on Monday,

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared deputy president William Ruto winner of the presidential election with 50.49% of the vote and Odinga second with 48.85%.

Odinga took the stage moments after four dissenting election commissioners held a press conference at a different location to accuse the chairman of misconduct.

The aggregation of the vote percentages each candidate received was of “mathematical absurdity,” said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission vice chair Juliana Cherera, highlighting that the number of votes totaled 100.1%, a discrepancy of 0.01%.

