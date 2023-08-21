Kelly Village boy, 16, gunned down

News

A 16-year-old boy from Caroni was gunned down in the yard of his family’s home on Sunday afternoon.

Dead is Jude Hector of Laundry Road in Kelly Village.

The police said at around 1 pm, several gunshots rang out, and upon checking, relatives and residents found his body in the yard with gunshot wounds.

Caroni and Homicide Bureau (Region III) police were alerted and responded to the report.

No one has been arrested.

The police said Hector did not attend secondary school.

Meanwhile, the police also responded to a report of a decomposing body of a man seen floating in a river at Jade Drive in Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was yet to be identified.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the circumstances of his death can call the Chaguanas police station at 665-5271 or 555, 999, or the nearest police station.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).