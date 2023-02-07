Katzenjammers leads medium bands to grand final

News

A Katzenjammers pannist keeps the tempo during the band’s performance of Tell Me Why to top the medium band in Sunday’s Panorama semifinals. – ROGER JACOB

THE three medium bands topping Sunday’s Panorama semifinals are preparing each, to become Sunday’s winner. The road to get there was easy for some and not so easy for others.

But one thing was clear to them all: Panorama is back, with resounding success. There were 15 bands competing for a spot in the finals which will be held on February 12, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago.

Of the 15 who battled in the semis on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, the top 12 bands move on to the finals.

Katzenjammers, NGC Couva Joylanders and Sforzata placed first, second and third in the semis.

Sforzata pannists placed third in the medium bands semifinals playing Johnny at Sunday’s Panorama. – ROGER JACOB

Katzenjammers took top spot playing Timothy “Baron” Watkins’ Tell Me Why, which earned them 282 points. NGC Couva Joylanders (the reigning medium band champions) played Sylvester “Poser” Lockhart’s 1993 song, The Fete Ain’t Over Yet, which earned them 279 points. Sforzata played Colleen Ella’s 1987 song Johnny, which earned them 272 points.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore is also band leader of Katzenjammers.

Ramsey-Moore said the band is a community band and the majority of its players are from Black Rock. She said it was easy to have that consistency at pan practice on evenings.

“Even though we were home during the pandemic, when the country was reopened, the players found themselves back in the panyard,” she said.

She added that the band was an institution and believes this helps the band to stand out. This is not the band’s first time topping the category.

The band won the medium Panorama title back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. It is also not unusual for the band to place first from preliminaries to semifinals and then winning the title, she said.

She commended the band’s management and its players.

She said in 2020, when the first medium band finals was held in Tobago, as Pan Trinbago president she was under a lot of pressure and even though the band always placed in the top five in this category, she did not want them to win. The band did not win that year and NGC Couva Joylanders took home the title.

She did not want the band to win because she was concerned about people making comments that were not “so nice.” However, this year, she does not think anyone can doubt the quality that Katzenjammers bring.

Joylanders’ executive manager Richard Gill said the band was hoping to make its transition to a large band within the next five years and winning the medium band title would help them do so.

He said the band was happy it qualified to defend its title in the finals, was looking forward to the judges’ comments via score sheets and then to winning the title again.

Gill said the players are excited to return to the competition after being away because of the pandemic.

The downtime gave the band an opportunity to work on its strategy and the things it hopes to achieve in the next five years such as becoming a large band, he said.

“As we get results in the medium category it would be an indicator as well that we are ready for the large band category,” he added.

Sforzata’s committee member Joslyn Earle-Jones said some players had moved on when the pandemic led to a two-year hiatus. However, the band is still successful. The band is unsponsored but she hopes its successes will lead to sponsorship, which would help it progress and improve.

It was not easy to get things such as transport, jerseys and tuners because of the lack of sponsorship, she said.

In the preliminaries, the band placed fourth and in the semifinals, third and so she is looking forward to maintaining the momentum going into the finals.

Medium bands semifinals results

1. Katzenjammers – Tell Me Why, 282

2. NGC Couva Joylanders – The Fete Ent Over Yet, 279

3. Sforzata – Johnny, 272

4. Pamberi – The People’s Champion, 271

5. Pan Elders – One for the Road, 268

5. Curepe Scherzando – Mash Up, 268

7. NGC Steel Xplosion – Out and Band, 267

7. Dixieland – Lorraine, 267

9. Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille – Barbara, 265

9. Siparia Deltones – The Meeting Place, 265

11. Potential Symphony– Ah Come out to Play, 258

12. Arima Angel Harps – Carnival Tabanca, 257

13. San City Steel Symphony – Mash Up, 256

14. Resscott Power Stars – Shaking It, 252

15. Tunapuna Tipica – Down Dey, 248