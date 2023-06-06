Katzenjammers and 11 other bands qualify for Pan in the 21st Century finals

News

Katzenjammers –

Panorama medium band winner Katzenjammers and second place winner NGC Couva Joylanders topped the qualifying round of Pan in the 21st Century and will be two of the bands moving on to the finals to be held on June 11.

Pan Trinbago announced the results on Monday.

On its Facebook page, the body said the preliminaries were held from May 27-June 4 in panyards and communities throughout TT.

The top 12 bands from the 34 participating bands in the preliminaries moved on to the finals. There were no semifinals. There will be 13 bands competing in Pan Down Memory Lane.

Pan in the 21 st Century and Pan Down Memory Lane will both be held on June 11 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain starting at 6 pm.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said, “After a hiatus of 13 years we are extremely pleased the bands have participated in such great numbers in Pan Down Memory Lane and Pan in the 21st Century.”

She said she was pleased to see a number of the country’s state sides so functional.

“This is a competition that encourages state sides to be active at all times, to keep our young people in safe and scared space of the panyard.

“We are very satisfied with what we have seen so far. We will continue to build community. We will continue to lead in youth development and this is another way that we have done it.”

Ramsey-Moore said it was rather successful and looked forward to performances of the qualifying bands.

Pan Down Memory Lane will be held first and then Pan in the 21st Century.

People attending will be further entertained by singer Kay Alleyne-Meloney as well as Trinidad Massy Trinidad All Stars.

It was announced last month that the shows would be dedicated to the late Pan Trinbago president Patrick Arnold. The pan body also announced the bands would compete for a Patrick Arnold Challenge Trophy. Arnold was the founder and manager of Our Boys conventional band. It is also one of the 12 qualifying bands.

She thanked Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, the ministry and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) for providing support.

Here are the 12 qualifying bands for Pan in the 21st Century:-

1. NGC Couva Joylanders

2. Katzenjammers

3. Nutrien Silver Stars

4. First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra

5. Heritage Petroleum Skiffle

6. Our Boys

7. Golden Hands

8. Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille

9. Potential Symphony

10. Pan Elders

11. NLCB Fonclaire

12. Curepe Scherzando