Kanye West Says Beef Is Not With Kim Kardashian, Lashes Out At Kid Cudi & Pete Davidson

Kanye West seems to have declared war on Pete Davidson, and that means even associates of the comedian are involved in his war on Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, Kanye West posted up a storm as he informed fans he’s removing Cudi from his upcoming Donda 2 album set for the 2/22/2022 drop.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now,” Kanye posted a cue card with handwritten words.

It’s clear that Kanye’s beef with Kid Cudi has to do with his friendship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson who is currently dating Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

In a second post, Kanye said, “I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE.”

Kid Cudi, who formerly collaborated with Kanye West, got wind of the post and left a response under the post.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahahaha,” Cudi posted. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother.”

The eccentric rapper later addressed Kanye’s comments on Twitter.

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE,” he said in response to the photo Kanye had posted with Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, and others. It appears that there is great debate online as to whether the men are friends as Kanye claims that Pete was around him, and he expected him to be loyal and not date his wife.

Pete has, however, in the past claimed that the photo in question was a meet-up that Kanye crashed, and he and his friends had left their bill for him to foot.

Cudi’s comment on Kanye’s post received 12K likes, while his fans also shared their support for him against Kanye’s bullying.

“Oh man im too blessed,” Cudi said in a third tweet. The rapper also responded to a fan who wrote- “Not worth losing a friendship over man. If he can’t be the bigger person [then] I suggest u leave him be.. he’s annoying af anyways.” Cudi responded, “Very.”

“God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life,” he added.

He also responded to warnings by another fan not to cross Ye.

“I wont!! God has his hands on me. Just got back from Paris actually love to all my fans,” the rapper responded.

In the meantime, Kanye also dug into Pete as he made the outrageous claim that Pete Davidson dated Hilary Clinton, and he also shared a purported message from Pete talking about his four children with Kim.

On Sunday, Kanye shared on Instagram a photo of Pete holding a woman’s hand, but the faces of the persons are cut off, but he insinuates it is allegedly Hilary Clinton.

Pete Davidson is not only a man with jokes; he’s a man with the ladies and has been rumored to have dated a few high profile women like Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale, Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber and Kim Kardashian.

Pete has publicly supported First Lady Hilary Clinton in her quest for president but never in a personal way, but Kanye shared that Pete’s Hilary Clinton tattoo is a dead giveaway.

While sharing a photo of the tattoo, he said, “WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly, who is friendly with Pete, whom he has started calling “Skete” was also sucked into the beef.

“THIS AIN’T ABOUT SKETE PEOPLE IT’S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE SKETE JUST PLAYING HIS PART IN FROZEN 3 ACCEPT ITS NOT IN THE THEATERS THIS TIME ITS ON DAILEY MAIL,” he said.

“TELL BOB AND THE ENTIRE DISNEY STAFF YOU WASTED YOUR MONEY ON STAR WARS AND MARVEL BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT MAKES MONEY YOU WILL NEVER CONTROL THE HIGH SCHOOLS NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB.”

While his fans called him out, he also made another post doubling down on his latest rants.

“YALL SEEN THAT TATTOO BUT IF I SPEAK UP THEN IM CRAZY,” he wrote in the caption. “I TOLD YOU NOT GOING TO USE THAT ONE NO MORE WHEN A GARBAGE MAN GOES TO WORK HE GONNA SMELL LIKE TRASH BUT ITS TIME TO TAKE THE TRASH OUT THE HOUSE.”

The rapper also shared a photo from a skit with Pete and Machine Gun Kelly and a screenshot supposedly from Pete talking about meeting his kids sometime in the future.

The rapper had a response for Pete.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

As if it couldn’t get worse, fans of Kanye started asking if he was well and if his account had been hacked as his posts are becoming erratic, the rapper posted a photo of him holding a notepad that read,”

“my account is not hacked.” He added a caption to the note that said, “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

In the meantime, Kanye has been linked to actress Irina Shayk, Instagram models Vinetria and Jasmine Lopez, and actress Julia Fox all of whom he is rumoured to have dated even before Kardashian started dating Pete. He is said to have moved on from Julia Fox and is not dating a Kim Kardashian look-alike who has been spotted out and about with him.

Kanye has been having meltdowns in the past weeks as he accused his estranged wife of not letting him see his children. Kardashian responded last week to the vitriol and said her estranged husband was constantly attacking her online. She also had called him out for ignoring the divorce process and being on his third attorney since the divorce started.

The rapper on Sunday afternoon noted that his latest Instagram rants were about saving his family and his wife as he says he wants for his family to come back together.

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE [Pete Davidson] LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” he said.

“I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W,” he reminded Kim, who once bailed him out of bankruptcy.

In the meantime, fans have been following the fiasco and called out Kanye on his inconsistent statements claiming that Pete would never meet the children.

“If Pete is never going to meet your kids why did you lie on Jason Lee’s interview @theonlyjasonlee saying that he was over the house and North told you that. @kanyewest are you lying now twisting narratives?” one fan asked.

“He’s trying to make Pete and Kim’s Valentine’s Day plans awkward after Pete’s interview about plans w his girlfriend and Kim’s Instagram story w the wed toys -it won’t work,” another person said.

In reacting to the headlines that ensued after his weekend long rant on Instagram, Kanye West says his beef is not with Kim Kardashian.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES,” Kanye wrote while sharing a photo of Kim.