Kanye West Rails Amid Rumors Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Back Together

There are speculations that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be back together, or the new couple may not have broken up in regards to recent break-up reports.

On Thursday, Kanye West released several posts on his Instagram where he ranted about his children against Kim. While it seems that the rapper is upset about his children and where they will go to school, what with back to school around the corner, it would appear that there is more to the situation, and Pete Davidson has something to do with it.

A blog on Instagram claims that West is allegedly pissed to high heavens because he didn’t know that his children were at Cheese Cake Factory with Davidson on Thursday (Sept 1).

Now, Kanye West was quick to rejoice and gloat after the news broke that Kim and Pete had broken up. He had posted a fake death announcement announcing the death of the one-year relationship.

He was also spotted recently grinning after Paparazzi asked if he was happy that Pete was out of the picture.

On Thursday, Gossip of The City posted a comment that reads, “Sorry @Kanyewest I was just trying to help you out. The children are with him at cheesecake factory at the grove. Like literally 10 mins ago. you can delete this again if you like Just helping out,” the Instagram account alleged.

Instagram

This comment was posted hours after Kanye went off on a rant about where his children would go to school.

“My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon Charlamagne the God and Kris Get your mother**king popcorn,” on post read.

He also made another post where he said that he didn’t want his daughters involved in pornography and accused their grandmother Kris of facilitating the same for her daughters.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” the post read.

It seems that Kris was tired of Kanye’s posts. A screenshot supposedly from Kim had a message from Kris.

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” the text read.

Well, Kanye also sought to bolster his support in the Kardashian household as he called on “fellow cum doners [sic]” Tristan, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick, the men who have children with the Kardashian sisters Khloe, Kylie, and Kourtney.

Kanye also responded to people who called him out.

“Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep STFU and worry about you’re own kids. I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level I’m operating at…I know girls who sell pussy that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed,” the post read.

While also ranting about the legal process of his divorce, Kanye West, who has changed about half a dozen lawyers in the divorce, vowed that he “won’t stop until I have a say on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

Kanye West IG

Meanwhile, it seems that while Kanye has the usual support from some of his loyal followers, others are not falling for the hokey-pokey, as some call him out for creating drama because he wants to promote something new.

Now Kanye West might be having a legitimate issue but his dry and one-sided beef with Drake to promote his album in 2021 was an example raised by some followers.

The Donda rapper announced on Wednesday night, that he is opening his first Yeezy store in Atlanta as he also shared that he had beef with Gap and Adidas for failing to open more stores he can put his goods.

“Lol I know a new project about to drop. I’m hype,” one fan said.

“kanye west in 2018 ‘having daughters hasn’t stopped me watching p0rn’ Kanye West in 2019 ‘Kanye West on going against p0rn’. Stop listening to kanyes opinions, he’s just a narc,” another added.