Kanye West Fired Yeezy Staff Over Drake Music On Playlist: Reports

Kanye West don’t want to hear any Drake music at his Yeezy events.

Ye may be on a no-talking sabbatical, but details of his business dealings are still being discussed. One of the latest scandals to be attributed to the super producer is that he allegedly once fired a Yeezy employee for suggesting he play Drake’s music.

The emerging report from Rolling Stone confirms that the two are not as kosher as they would have fans believed in past times—especially considering Drake recently fired shots at Ye on his track with 21 Savage, “Circo Loco” on their Her Loss collab album.

The article in question is quite an exposé and alleges that working for the Yeezy brand was a toxic, abusive, and chaotic working environment. That’s if we’re to believe the claims of several former staffers who divulged sensitive information to the publication.

According to one former employee, the “Runaway” rapper was playing his own music just before he debuted his Yeezy Season 1 collection in 2015 when one of the designers requested that he play something else.

It seems the veteran rapper threw a question out to the room to find out what they would like to hear, and the ex-staffer, who admitted to being more into punk and rock, suggested Drizzy. Just a day later, the whistle-blower said they were fired.

What’s strange about the move and suggests that it was more about ego than rivalry is the fact that at that time, the two had no beef and even worked together on Big Sean’s “Blessings.” They even shared the stage at OVO Fest the same year.

It should also be noted that the article had input from nearly two dozen former Yeezy, Adidas, and Gap staffers and collaborators. It also sought to shed some light on Ye’s controversial decision to debut his controversial White Lives Matter shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris in early October.

Apparently, the original intent was to make fun of some white people’s chagrin with the “Black Lives Matter” slogan before controversial political commentator Candace Owens got involved. In fact, the original idea was for a more racially-charged message along the lines of “We Are N-ggerish.”

After Owens’ input, the ex-staffer said that the idea became “political, and just stupid.”

The explosive interview also revealed that Kanye West strangely demanded that his entire Yeezy Gap team move offices just before the show. The sudden move led to the loss of fabrics and pattern designs. The ensuing chaos resulted in the team just throwing together a collection that was not sanctioned by Adidas and Gap.

When the final product debuted, many of the team were shocked.

“It was like, ‘What the f***? A lot of us were very uncomfortable with it. It was professionally frustrating for everybody who had worked really hard and then for the talk of the whole thing to be the shirt,” one former staff member revealed.

Another bombshell revelation was that before the show, Kanye West allegedly called skinheads and Nazis his “greatest inspiration” while going through designs for the collection.

On top of everything else, the article also revealed that some employees had 12 to 15-hour working days at Yeezy. Several former employees who were approached also said that the only staffers that survived the chaotic environment were “yes men.”