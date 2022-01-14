Kanye West Choose Violence, Diss Pete Davidson In Leaked Song “Life Was Never Eazy”

Kanye West is not okay with Pete Davidson dating Kim Kardashian, according to a leaked song snippet.

Ye may be engaged in a hot fling with Julia Fox at the moment, but his mind is still set firmly on his soon to be ex-wife Kim Kardashian. That’s if we’re to go on his upcoming new song, “My Life Was Never Eazy,” featuring The Game.

In a preview of the track that has surfaced online, it seems the eccentric rapper spent some time going after Pete Davidson and sharing how he truly feels about the comedian and his ex being an item.

If it’s one thing you can be sure of with Kanye West, it’s that he is going to fully express himself when he’s dropping bars, and this time it seems he doesn’t want a virtual war but wants to get physical with Pete Davidson.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a*s,” he raps in one part of the unreleased track. Fans would know that the car crash that almost took his life is often a talking point in his songs. It seems that he believes he was destined to live just to be able to beat up his ex-wife’s new beau.

Urban Islandz first reported on the song yesterday, January 13, along with the eclectic cover art, which seems a tad violent as it features a skinless monkey over a red background.

The “Off the Grid” rapper has not held back about his intentions to get back with his ex, even as he globe-trots with his new model flame. Kanye West has also done some pretty questionable things to keep close to Kim.

At the end of last year, Ye purchased a 3,600 square foot Hidden Hills estate for $4.5 million, according to a Dirt report. He even paid $421,000 over the sellers’ original asking price to make sure he got the home because it sits on a 1-acre lot across the street from his former marital home.

The home where Kim Kardashian still lives with their four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

What’s quite evident now is that Kanye West dislikes Pete Davidson despite him dating actress Julia Fox. Kim and Pete recently hopped on a private jet for a vacation in the Bahamas, all while Kanye was stateside with his new boo showcasing a lot of PDA. Sources are saying despite him appearing like he is moving on, he is still hung up on his baby mama and really wants her back.

