Kanye West Apologize To Kim Kardashian For Co-Parenting Stress

Kanye West did something he rarely ever do, apologize to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has once again been trending. This time it’s mostly to do with his various fashion deals like his recent spat with Gap and Adidas, but earlier today, September 22, he began going viral for more personal reasons.

The eccentric rapper began making the rounds on social media following a teaser of an upcoming interview that he has with Good Morning America. The show shared a segment of their half-hour special, A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting, which will make its debut tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

While the interview is expected to cover a host of issues that the rapper has faced in recent times, what caught fans was his very public apology to his ex Kim Kardashian.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day,” he said.

It’s sought of a 180 for the “All of the Lights” rapper who has basically been hounding his ex-wife and making their co-parenting disagreements very public. He’s also relentlessly gone after Pete Davidson while he was dating Kim.

Even though he apologized he did say that he still thinks his Instagram bursts were necessary to bring balance to the co-parenting relationship. Ye explained that he felt like he was fighting for his voice to be heard. Kanye West said the entire situation hurt him because he had to scream about what his kids were wearing. He also shared that his battles with both Adidas and Gap added fuel to his fire at the time.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap,” he added.

He also said that he viewed both situations almost akin to racism, and so he felt he really had to fight. In what is sure to be a viral moment, later in the interview, Ye also said that it looks like Sway did have the answers.

His subtle apology to Sway comes some nine years after he had a meltdown during a 2013 interview with Sway Calloway when he accused the host of not having any answers to help him get ahead.