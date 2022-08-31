Kanye West Announces First Yeezy Retail Store Opening In Atlanta

Kanye West says 2 Chainz is helping him securing his first Yeezy retail store in Atlanta.

Kanye West confirmed on Wednesday night that he is set to open brick-and-mortar Yeezy stores worldwide. The rapper revealed that he is opening his own stores as Adidas and Gap have respectively failed to complete that part of their contracts which would allow his products to be in stores around the United States.

Earlier in June, Kanye West applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, USPTO, to trademark “YZYSPLY” under his holding company Mascotte Holdings. The application filed on June 29 sought to use the mark in various categories of goods and services protected under intellectual property law, including “retail stores [and] retail store services” as well as “on-line ordering services and on-line retail store services.”

The mark also covered a separate category for clothing and footwear spanning ski apparel to lingerie for women. On Wednesday night, the rapper posted a series of photos on his usually blank Instagram feed where he hinted that the first store is going to be in Atlanta.

Kanye West shared a screenshot of what appears to be his thoughts or a series of questions that sounds like guidelines for how he decides to operate and who he will partner with if at all.

The graphic read, “We are going to open a Yeezy stores world wide. Starting in Atlanta. Who would be best to open it? I’ll buy the land and or building. Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally. [Anyone] who has over 10 years [of] retail experience and is ready to change the world post your instagram handle or store location in the comments and We’ll find you.”

The graphic also seemed to give the reason behind the move as he said that his contracts with Adidas and Gap have failed to deliver on a promise to launch permanent stores that would carry his brand.

“I signed with both adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time. Ima show you how to use social media,” the graphic ended.

The rapper also hinted that he has been in dialogue with other persons in his network who were making connections on his behalf.

“2 Chainz said he got the mayor(‘s) number I added the s cause my mama was head of the English department But this may take some incorrect English to get done,” he captioned the post.

Kanye West / IG Screenshot

Kanye West also released several screenshots of companies that reached out to him to carry his goods. “Praise God,” he captioned a screenshot of a message from Lawrence, Berger, Richard & Ness based across the East Coast (U.S) that runs the NBA and Paris, St. Germain stores.

Ye also shared a post from Fivio Foreign, who offered to license the rapper’s brand for a store in New York City.

“Yooo Big Bro Yu know I gotta run the NY store,” the message from Fivio said.