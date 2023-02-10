Kamla wants national award for Anil Bheem

News

FAREWELL MY LOVE: Cheryl Bheem places flowers on the body of her husband, Indo/Crossover performing artiste Anil Bheem during his funeral on Thursday at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE –

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling for a national award for Indo/Crossover music artiste Anil Bheem for his contribution to music in TT.

She made the call at the funeral for Bheem, which was attended by thousands, at the National Council for Indian Culture site (Divali Nagar) in Chaguanas on Thursday.

“It was my distinct honour to let Anil perform at the People’s House which was the prime minister’s residence in 2012, for our nation’s 50th anniversary, and today I call, in the same way we gifted Black Stalin a national award, I call for a national award for Anil Bheem,” she said.

Bheem, who the leader and lead vocalist for The BMRZ Empire, was remembered loving in song at his funeral prior to his cremation at the Caroni cremation site.

Many artistes performed and shared their memories of the 48-year-old. Among mourners were Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell, Minister of Agriculture Kazim Hosein, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed.

“Anil Bheem was at the height of his career, he was having the biggest year of his life, he was travelling every weekend and he was booked for events in Trinidad and over the world,” Southex CEO George Singh said.

Bheem was carded to open the Chutney Soca Monarch at Skinner Park on Friday, but now, the show is dedicated to him and he will be honoured at the opening.

Bheem’s daughters, Neelam and Pritivi, said their father would spoil and cherish them while they worked hard to make him proud. Neelam said Christmas morning was the “most magical time,” since they got at least ten presents from their father.

“Growing up under his care, there was nothing that I longed for, there was no struggle or hardship, he made the world seem like a magical place,” Neelam said.

Younger sibling Pritivi said, “I must be the luckiest girl in the world, who else gets to say their father was their best friend and their boss? He is my hero, he was my pillar strength…you were my life. You have taught me everything I know.”

Hours before his death during the early morning hours last Saturday, Pritivi sang alongside her father at the Rig Restaurant and Lounge in La Romaine. On Saturday morning, Bheem’s death was announced by 103.1 FM, the radio station he worked at.

He also performed at Heartland Plaza in Chaguanas on the Friday before.

Bheem’s widow Cheryl said the “baton” now passes on to Pritivi to “carry on his legacy.”