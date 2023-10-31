Kamla tells PM: Meet us for crime talks

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar –

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called on the Prime Minister to lead a government team to meet with the Opposition to find solutions to deal with crime.

She made this call in a statement on Tuesday.

Persad-Bissessar’s call came after Dr Rowley condemned eight murders which happened over the last 24 hours in a Facebook post.

The post came around the same time that a proclamation was issued by President Christine Kangaloo to call out 100 members of the Defence Force Reserves to help the police with security over the pre-Christmas and Carnival seasons.

Rowley later met with members of the National Security Council at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

Persad-Bissessar said, “Rowley attempts to appear tough but cannot continue putting a public relations plaster on a crime problem that requires holistic plans with measurable objectives.”

She added, “The use of selective fake outrage for public relations will not lessen the violent crime crisis.”

Many experts, individuals, and entities want to contribute to the anti-crime fight.

Persad-Bissesar urged Rowley to physically attend crime talks the Government proposed to have with the Opposition.

She also advised the inclusion of all willing stakeholders would could increase the expertise available to Government to deal with crime

“Accepting help in the anti-crime fight should not be viewed as a weakness; humility and cooperativeness are signs of confidence and strength. No citizen in our country wants to see a continuation of the violent crime crisis.

In a signed letter to Persad-Bissessar on October 12, Rowley proposed that Government and Opposition teams meet after the budget debate in Parliament to discuss ways to deal with crime.

The government team is led by Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC.

Other members are Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell.

Persad-Bissessar criticised Rowley for not leading the government delegation.

The Opposition has not announced its delegation for the anti-crime talks.

No date or time has been set as yet for them either.