Kamla tells PDRC: ‘Light up the Govt’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses a political meeting at Centre of Excellence, Macoya on July 24. – File photo/Anisto Alves

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar told new councillors and aldermen of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) to stay on a permament election footing and demand that Government give them the resources they need to serve their burgesses.

Addressing a ceremony for the swearing in of new aldermen at the PDRC on Wednesday, Persad-Bissessar stuck to her most controversial comments during the August 14 local government elections campaign.

“We must light up the Government.”

On July 29, a female homeowner shot and killed an intruder at her Chaguanas home using her husband’s licensed gun.

At a UNC meeting on July 31, referring to this incident, Persad-Bissessar said, “When the criminals invade your home, draw your licensed firearm and light them up! Empty the whole clip and reload too. Fight fire with fire.”

At a subsequent meeting San Fernando on August 3, she said, “You have to load up your (auto) ‘matic and then knock it on them again and again.”

At another meeting in San Fernando on August 12 , two days before the local government elections, Persad-Bissessar took that call to the next level.

“Empty the clip in the voting booth!”

On August 4, the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour said Persad-Bissessar had breached the code of ethical conduct with her July 31 “light them up” comment.

The council said this comment was “inappropriate and insensitive” in the context of a society besieged by crime and violence. “The language used on political platforms should be tempered to reduce societal violence.”

The council also said the Prime Minister, former UNC chairman Jack Warner and UNC senator Anil Roberts breached the code on different occasions during the campaign, by using inappropriate language.

Persad-Bissessar told PDRC councillors and aldermen that things would get worse in TT after the elections.

“We now have to up the ante because things are broken in our land.”

She reiterated claims that UNC-controlled local government corporations did not have sufficient municipal police officers to provide adequate security in communities under their jurisdictions.

“We must light up the Government to get the resources to get more municipal police officers.”

She urged PDRC councillors and aldermen to stay on the ground during their four-year term in office.

New PDRC chairman Diptee Ramnath shared her view.

He said, “General elections will be called at any time.”

Ramnath added that PDRC stood out amongst the seven corporations retained by the UNC in the elections.

“This corporation is considered the crown jewel of the UNC.”

He promised that as chairman, the PDRC would continue to be the best-performing corporation in terms of delivery of goods and services to its people.

Outgoing chairman Dr Allen Sammy urged PDRC councillors and aldermen, “Let’s continue to rise to the occasion. He thanked Persad-Bissessar for the opportunity to serve as chairman over the last four years.

Sammy said he did his best to help Penal/Debe to become one of the best places in TT to live, work and enjoy leisurely activities.