Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar says she will serve un­til the par­ty’s in­ter­nal elec­tions and isn’t run­ning from re­spon­si­bil­i­ty in any Gen­er­al Elec­tion elec­tion mis­takes – but she’s al­lud­ed to the up­com­ing pe­ri­od as the “twi­light” of her po­lit­i­cal ca­reer.