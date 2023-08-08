Kamla slams PM as Integrity Commission responds – Townhouse bacchanal deepens

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar – Photo by Lincoln Holder

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised the Prime Minister’s response to non-compliance with the Integrity Commission’s declaration requirements in 2019, describing it as “weak.”

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday afternoon, she said, “The commission’s letter clearly stated that he did not file that for the townhouse in Tobago.

“I think everyone is entitled to clear their name, but I do not believe that what he has now put out can stand the test of clearing him. It will not clear him because the Integrity Commission letter is very clear.”

She was referring to a letter from the commission to Barataria MP Saddam Hosein, in response to his query on why Dr Rowley was not thoroughly investigated by the commission over his omission.

Hosein raised with the commission Rowley’s alleged failure to declare a townhouse at Shirvan in Tobago which he and his wife had purchased. In July, during a PNM political meeting, Rowley announced that the commission had “finally come to their senses” and cleared him on that matter.

But the commission admitted, in its letter to Hosein, that there may have been breaches of the Integrity in Public Life Act regarding the townhouse but concluded there was no criminal offence, as the PM did not knowingly provide false information in his declaration. As such, the commission said, that matter was closed.

PM MAKES FORMS PUBLIC

In the face of mounting criticisms over the past week, Rowley released confidential documents on social media to counteract what he described as “the persistent misrepresentation” surrounding his compliance with the Integrity in Public Life Act.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, he posted a five-page declaration of income and assets and liabilities for 2019 to the commission.

He said, “Contrary to what is being portrayed by persistent misrepresentation that was filled in and submitted by me for 2019, I am making these documents public today so that the national community can judge for themselves…”

Rowley’s move was done in response to more allegations made by MP Hosein and Persad-Bissessar at a UNC meeting on Monday night and on the heels of a pre-action protocol letter sent by attorneys for UNC activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj to the commission.

Rowley stated that the released documents, specifically extracts from the confidential Form A Declaration of Income and Assets and Liabilities for 2019 and Form B Statement of Registrable Interest for 2019 – were submitted by him.

He emphasised there was no requirement on the form to provide details about a townhouse, and the specific section for townhouse and condominium information is found on page 9 of the form.

“Note carefully there is nowhere on this form where one is required to fill in any detail about a townhouse. Note that in Form A it specifically shows where townhouse and condominium is shown (as required by the form on page 9).

He added: “Form B is always open to the public for scrutiny but today I show extracts from the confidential form A so that the lies that are being published and fostered can be rebutted in their totality.”

He said his decision to share these confidential documents is intended to shed light on his compliance with the Integrity in Public Life Act and provide the public with an opportunity to scrutinise the allegations made against him.

COMMISSION RESPONDS

However, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC will continue to peruse the matter.

“He has failed the public. He has failed the public interest by failing to include in his form B, the matter that we are speaking about,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar said something had to be amiss, since information provided by the commission does not reflect information on the forms made public by Rowley.

In a UNC release on Tuesday, she said the recent decision by the commission to discontinue investigations against Rowley can be seen as institutions failing to hold government accountable.

She said the UNC will ensure there are consequences if any law is breached, even if it means going all the way to the Privy Council.

In a press release on Tuesday afternoon, the commission flatly denied it acted with bias in terminating the investigation against the Prime Minister.

The commission said none of its members received any inducements or offers relating to the disposition of any complaints before it, emphasising that all commission members were appointed following unsolicited invitations from the Office of the President.

In response to allegations by the Opposition, the commission reiterated there was no merit in a claim of a failure to declare townhouse ownership.

Following a thorough investigation in February 2022, the commission said it was determined that while the prime minister had not included particulars of the townhouse in his Statement of Registrable Interests for 2019, this breach did not warrant referral to the DPP.

The commission emphasised that the investigation solely focused on allegations of a potential gift received by Rowley.

Over the course of a year, the commission said its Investigations Unit conducted a “comprehensive investigation” into the alleged gift (of a discount of $480,000 on the cost of the townhouse) providing regular reports to the commission.

In June, a final report was reviewed and recommendations from the Investigations Unit to terminate the investigation were accepted. Reasons behind the decision to conclude the investigation were then conveyed to both the complainant (MP Hosein) and Rowley.

While shedding light on its operations, the commission noted that it functions strictly within the boundaries outlined by the act.

Under the Act the commission may terminate a complaint under certain circumstances outlined in Section 34(6) of the IPLA prescribes: Where during the course of an investigation, the commission is satisfied that there are insufficient grounds for continuing the investigation or that the complaint is frivolous, vexatious or not made in good faith, it may terminate the investigation.