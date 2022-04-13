Kamla: Rowley your political days are numbered

News

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is telling the Prime Minister his political days are numbered.

Persad-Bissessar made the declaration on Monday night as she placed her party’s membership on alert for the upcoming local government elections.

She also announced intentions to convene the UNC’s parliamentary arm to prepare for the long-overdue internal party election.

Persad-Bissessar told supporters at the UNC Virtual Report the party will soon be opening up nominations for people interested in contesting the local government election constitutionally due later this year.

“The groups are gathering, the storm clouds are gathering, and the UNC is ready to take them on anytime, any place anywhere.

“We are UNC and we are proud. Rowley your days, politically, are numbered and we are coming for you.

“We will not give up until we get you out of office. You are the most dangerous man for TT.”

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said victory for the UNC was within striking distance.

“We must band together, we must mobilise, we must ensure we remain united and we must fight.

“We have the most seats the UNC ever had in its history. We are two seats from the Government and we are not depending on nobody to bring two seats. We will win two and more.”

Persad-Bissessar said decisions and dates will be made at the next meeting of the national executive. This meeting will also decide on the dates for the election of the youth and women’s arm.

“We have withheld holding these meetings for a while because of the restrictions, but now we can resume parliamentary arm meetings.

“Our teams will be going out to the various constituencies to talk about the holding of constituency executive elections. It is time. These are due, and now is the time that we can put this together.”

Persad-Bissessar, whose leadership is in contention, pledged to take on all challengers and defeat them.

“To all those, I promise you manos a manos, man to man or woman to woman. I will take on all comers and I will beat everyone.

“I say this not because I am immodest, boastful, or whatever. I say it because I have a track record and you all know it.”