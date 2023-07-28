Kamla: Rowley fears Jack, Gary

News

From left, Jack Warner, UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and NTA Political Leader Gary Griffith at a joint political rally at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on Monday. – Photo by Anisto Alves

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar believes the Prime Minister is afraid of former UNC chairman Jack Warner, National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith and herself joining forces for the August 14 local government elections.

She expressed this view at a UNC cottage meeting in Sangre Grande on Thursday night.

In a television interview earlier in the day, Dr Rowley said Warner could not help the UNC/NTA alliance to win the elections.

Persad-Bissessar said Rowley made this statement because he is “suffering from broken heart due to Jack and Gary.”

She claimed local government reform being advocated by the PNM is “a gimmick.”

Persad-Bissessar questioned whether councillors and aldermen will be full-time employees as the law suggests.

She claimed, “You look at the current Local Government Reform Act, it has nothing like that.”

Persad-Bissessar reiterated UNC’s claims that the PNM was using state resources for its local government campaign.

“That is their modus operandi. To enrich themselves, their friends and financiers whilst in office and then throw peanuts for the people.”

She urged citizens not to be like sheep while foxes fatten themselves.

“Wake up and vote them out.”