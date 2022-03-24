Kamla: Rowley dragging his feet to protect his friend

News

File photo: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister of dragging his feet in starting a commission of enquiry into the death of four divers in a bid to protect his friend.

In a media release, Persad-Bissessar said the country was no closer to finding out the truth about what happened, while members of the board at Paria Fuel Trading still have their jobs.

The commission will probe the circumstances that led to the deaths of Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar. They were part of a five-man team who were sucked into a 30-inch pipeline at Pointe-a-Pierre belonging to Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd while doing routine maintenance. Only one, Christopher Boodram survived.

Since the deaths, Paria Fuel Trading has been criticised for the decision to prevent further rescue attempts. Days after the incident, all four bodies were recovered.

The men drowned, according to autopsies done at the Forensic Science Centre, but private autopsies were also done by their employers, LMCS, a San Fernando-based company. Results of the private autopsies have not been made public.

“Keith Rowley’s announcement today that the government is going to make yet another change to the composition of the enquiry as well as his failure to say when the enquiry will begin its work raises suspicions of cover-up and deflection,” Persad-Bissessar said.

On March 10 Rowley scrapped a five-person committee formed to investigate and report within 45 days on the deaths of the men. Instead he announced a commission of enquiry, chaired by former head of Jamaica’s Appeal Court Justice Cecil Dennis Morrison QC and local subsea specialist Gregory Wilson. A third person with international experience in oil and gas industry is being sought to complete the commission. Meanwhile the two selected members form a quorum.

In response to questions in Parliament, Rowley said: “What we have been advised, as we look for that third person, is that what is possible to be arranged is to have a foreign firm that does these investigations act in a consultant role to the two-man commission, and that is what we propose to do from here on.”

The Opposition Leader said it was “simply inexcusable” that Rowley continued to drag his feet over the worst industrial disaster for nearly 40 years.

“It is vitally important that this commission begin its duties as quickly as possible. That Keith Rowley sees no need for urgency regarding this matter is appalling. Justice delayed is justice denied. Keith Rowley appears determined to deny justice to the families of the deceased divers.”