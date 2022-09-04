Kamla rejects Imbert’s economic outlook

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar during a media conference at her Charles Street, Port of Spain office. – FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar categorically rejected Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s view about the economy making a strong recovery.

At the Spotlight on the Economy held by the Finance Ministry at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Friday, Imbert said the economy was now enjoying a strong recovery

But he urged caution as future developments in global events could affect local revenues,

In a statement on Saturday, Persad-Bissessar described the “spotlight on the economy” event as a brazen act of political propaganda that would have made North Korean president Kim Jong Un “blush with embarrassment.”

She reiterated the UNC’s claims about the Prime Minister being an autocratic leader who is completely disconnected from reality, unconcerned with the truth, and has no plan to move TT forward.

“Once again in what has become a running theme with this PNM government, unelected state employees were trotted out before the public and made to sing the praises of the Rowley regime under the nearby watchful gaze of Rowley himself.”

Persad-Bissessar claimed no independent economists or analysts were present to give their perspectives.

“Nor were ordinary citizens currently struggling under the weight of mass unemployment, runaway food prices, and exploding violent crime, allowed to participate. “

She claimed the event was “an act of obscurity to cover up the PNM’s blatant failures.”

Persad-Bissessar said the PNM has failed to outline a clear policy to promote economic growth, increase the ease of doing business and create an investor-friendly environment.

“The people of Trinidad and Tobago do not need to attend a fancy lunch at the Hyatt paid for by taxpayers to know the truth about the harsh economic reality they are living in.”

That reality, Persad-Bissessar continued, is felt by ordinary people when they buy their groceries, travel to work, fill their cars with gasoline and wonder how they can afford to buy school books and uniforms for their children.

She claimed Imbert uses the same litany of excuses to justify the state of the economy.

“Blame Kamla, blame covid, blame (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

She also said Imbert tries to keep people focused on “countries worse off than us rather than the countries moving ahead of us.”

Persad-Bissessar reiterated the UNC’s call for Dr Rowley to immediately call a general election and the UNC’s promise that it can lead TT forward.

“Once again, it has been made painfully clear that this Rowley-led regime is incapable of managing our nation’s affairs, and must do the right thing and step aside, and allow a leader and team with the vision and capability to take our country forward.”