Kamla reiterates call for national unity

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO –

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called for true unity in the country as she spoke at an Emancipation Day function on Sunday at the New Grant Government Primary School.

Emancipation Day is celebrated as a public holiday, which this year, will be on Tuesday.

Speaking at the function which was hosted by Moruga MP Michelle Benjamin, Persad-Bissessar said Emancipation Day was an important national holiday which marks the end of slavery and “the soaring of the spirits of people of African descent.”

She said this day is a reminder that people hold the power to shape their own destinies and she reiterated her call for unity of one body of people regardless of differences in race, to create a fair and inclusive society.

“Today, we come together to celebrate hard-won freedom and reflect on the journey that has brought us this far. It is a moment of remembrance to honour the resilience and courage of those who fought for liberty and justice, paving the way for a brighter future for generations to come,” she said.

She called on the audience which included UNC Senator Jearlean John, to remember that freedom is not merely a date on a calendar but a continuous struggle.

“It is a journey that demands our unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and eradicating all forms of oppression.”

She said there are still many battles to fight against social inequality and economic disparities.

“Let us be inspired by the spirit of our ancestors, who never gave up their quest for freedom. Let their legacy be a guiding light, urging us to unite as one people, regardless of our differences, to create a TT that upholds the pillars of fairness, inclusivity, and progress for all.”

MP Benjamin said Emancipation Day must not only be about wearing a specific type of clothes for the occasion but is a time to celebrate the struggles for the abolition of slavery and honour those who died in those struggles.

“The strings of our heart creates a harmonic sound that can be felt in the belly of Mother Nature, as she joins the chorus in remembrance of the blood that was shed and the sacrifices made for us to sing and dance in victory today.

“But the battle is not over, because many of our young men and women continue to be mentally imprisoned by systems that perpetuate modern-day slavery, where they are promised a palace, but are fed just to survive in the pit.”