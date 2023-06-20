Kamla: PNM members trying to join UNC too

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar –

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants the public to know that while some members of her party may have left for another, “many” PNM members have also shown interest in joining the UNC.

However, she said the UNC does not want any “PNM rejects.”

She was speaking at a UNC rally on Monday night at the Aranguez North Secondary School.

Last week, former UNC senator and chief economist at the Office of the Opposition Leader Taharqa Obika joined the PNM.

Before that, three UNC local councillors also switched sides to the PNM.

Persad-Bissessar said all “Judases” will find their judgment day.

“Their day will come,” she said.

But she sought to make it clear it is not a one-sided affair. She said many people from the PNM have approached the UNC.

“Doh feel no PNM eh coming to us, you know. Talk to our membership, talk to our leadership.

“We don’t want PNM rejects! But any good, law-abiding citizens who are there looking for a home, welcome into the house of the rising sun.”

She said the UNC will not pay “no 30 pieces of silver” to bring in PNM rejects.

She believes the PNM is embarrassed, humiliated and hurt, as the Prime Minister is “humiliating the loyal PNM supporters who have sacrificed for years for their party.

“I cannot image how hurt loyal PNM supporters must feel who have been labouring in the vineyard for decades and now, no recognition from Rowley for them. Instead, they see other people who bad-talking the PNM just yesterday coming now today and being lifted up and celebrated over the loyal PNM people.

“That will never happen in the UNC,” she added.

She said all “jumpers” will sink with the PNM.