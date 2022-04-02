Kamla pleads with government to help autistic children

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. – File photo

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is asking Government to help children with autism to achieve their full potential.

Autism refers to a series of conditions related to cognitive development. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every 100 children has autism. Children with autism have special challenges as it relates to education, which may affect their future employment and other life opportunities.

In a statement to commemorate World Autism Day on Saturday, Persad-Bissessar said, “Trinidad and Tobago has made strides in recognising that children with autism require special care and attention.”

But she added more work needs to be done “if we are to truly achieve inclusive quality education for all. “

“Parents with autistic children face lengthy delays in diagnosis, as well as significant costs associated with therapy and education.”

This, she continued, means autistic children are especially vulnerable to falling out of the education system completely if their parents lack sufficient financial resources.

“These inequalities have been greatly exacerbated over the past two years as our school children have been unable to attend physical classes due to the covid19 pandemic. Many parents themselves are struggling with either reduced earnings or unemployment.”

Persad-Bissessar has two grandchildren, Kristiano and Sofie (who is autistic).

She said if there is no substantive plan to close the inequality gap, “the negative ramifications to our society could last for generations to come.” Persad-Bissessar urged the Government to do what it can to address this situation.