Kamla on independence: Trinidad and Tobago suffering under ‘oppressive’ PNM

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO – File Photo

In her Independence Day address to the nation, the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says TT has come a long way since its independence but its people are still being oppressed.

“As we reflect on our journey since achieving independence, we note that while there is much that we can be proud of, the stark reality is that our nation is still in a state of subjugation under an oppressive regime.”

She said for 40 of the 60 years of independence the People’s National Movement (PNM) was in charge and the country deteriorated. Meanwhile, she said, during the 11 years under the United National Congress, there was significant economic growth and prosperity, lower crime rates, higher education participation and opportunities for young people, and a better quality of life overall.

“Today, our prospects for the future appear dim under this Keith Rowley-led Government. Our roads and infrastructure are collapsing. Our children have fewer opportunities, some still have no access to online learning and have fallen behind. Crime is out of control and people are living in fear. Our health sector is in disarray, with people unable to get basic care and medication.”

She said the country deserves a government that cares about its citizens and would act to improve their circumstances. So, she called on citizens to “stand up and take action and work together to rebuild and restore our nation to greatness.”