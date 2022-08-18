Kamla: Let migrant children go to public schools

News

Kamla Persad-Bissessar –

WEEKS before the new school term is expected to be reopened, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is making an appeal for migrant children to get spaces in public schools.

From the platform of the UNC virtual report on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said every child had the right to an education.

She said TT nationals who migrate expect to be enrolled in schools in the country of their destination. The same courtesy should be extended to migrant children, especially those who have come here from Venezuela.

“You accepted them, gave them license to stay in TT,” she said in a direct message to the Prime Minister.

“It is about time we allow these children to enter our public school system to get an education.

“I am calling on the Government to let Venezuelan children go to school.”

She argued that that it is not their fault they have ended up in this country as their parents and guardians have fled the troubled country of their birth to seek a better life.

“They are not criminals. When our people go abroad, what happens? They get to go to school in the US, UK. We should do the same.

“We should allow these children fleeing Maduro (Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro) to get an education. I am extending it to say any migrant child, not just Venezuelans.

“Any migrant child in TT, no matter nationality, should be allowed to enter kindergarten, primary, secondary school come September when schools reopen.

“We have three weeks to the new term. That is enough time to get them registered and to allow them to get requisite vaccination, inoculation as they may need.”

Newsday sent a message to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly to get her opinion on the request, but she is yet to respond.

Civil society groups, NGO’s, CBO’s and faith-based organisations who have established schools to support the migrants were lauded by Persad-Bissessar for their efforts.

“Continue to do as much as you can, but I am saying to the Government, it is your duty. Imagine if it were your child as a migrant in somebody else’s country, they should not be deprived of an education.

“We must always do right for children, any children what so ever.”

The issue of Energy Minister Stuart Young’s recent visit to Venezuela and meeting with Maduro was again raised by Persad-Bissessar and Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh with respect to possible US sanctions.

Young was accused of also meeting with a person who is sanctioned by the US and is wanted by its Homeland Security department for corruption, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Reiterating this could put the country at risk for sanctions, Persad-Bissessar after seven years in talks with Maduro, “There is not a single deal producing energy, benefiting the people of TT.”

She accused Rowley of destroying the energy sector and crippling the economy.

“What is worse, you are putting all of us into a zone where we can be sanctioned by the US.”

Indarsingh noted that while the Opposition understand the need for dialogue between nations, they remain very concerned as there is no accounting to the TT public what the meeting entailed.

“If we were there to talk about the Dragon Gas Deal, then say so, and tell us what you discussed. If you were there to discuss the issues related to Venezuelan migrants, then say so, and tell us what you spoke about. If you were there to talk about diplomatic relations, say so and tell us about the discussions.

“But if you were not there for any of these things, then tell us, Sneaky Stuart, what were you there to possibly talk about with Al Assami of the US Government’s Most Wanted List?