Kamla: Freedom is a continual struggle

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said freedom is a continual struggle and not a date on a calendar.

In her Emancipation Day message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar said, “As we gather to commemorate Emancipation Day, let us remember that freedom is not merely a date on the calendar but a continual struggle.”

She described freedom as ” a journey that demands our unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and the eradication of all forms of oppression.”

Persad-Bissessar said, “We must acknowledge that there are still battles to be fought – the fight against social inequality, economic disparities, and the prejudice that lingers in our society.”

She called citizens to be inspired by the spirit of their African ancestors “who never gave up their quest for freedom.”

Persad-Bissessar said their legacy must be “a guiding light, urging us to unite as one people, regardless of our differences, to create a Trinidad and Tobago that upholds the principles of fairness, inclusivity, and progress for all.”

“Let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of freedom and justice and work hand in hand to create a TT that exemplifies the true meaning of liberty.”