Kamla: Feel hopeful this Easter despite hardship

Kamla Persad-Bissessar – File photo/Sureash Cholai

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar encourages citizens to find hope this Easter, even though many are experiencing “much suffering, hardship and burdens.”

“Today our citizens face self-doubt and trauma, and so many suffer from feeling neglected. I ask our citizens facing the toughest of times to put their faith in God and know that he will deliver us all with his unwavering love,” she said in her Easter greetings.

Continuing the message she first shared on Good Friday, that the crucifixion of Jesus was a sign of God’s love, she said Easter Sunday “confirms to us that God will always renew and rebuild those who seek him for his love is never-ending.”

“His sacrifice is a perfect example to humanity of how we should relate to one another: with compassion, generosity and selflessness. His resurrection illustrates that such virtues ultimately result in victory over adversity,” she said.

She called on citizens to “fearlessly confront injustice wherever it exists, especially when it does not affect us directly; and to champion causes on behalf of others.”