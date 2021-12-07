Kamla congratulates PDP on THA victory

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has sent congratulations to the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on its resounding victory at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) polls on Monday.

The Watson Duke led PDP defeated the incumbent People’s National Movement (PNM), which had held sway in Tobago for the past 21 years, quashing any hopes of its Tobago leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine holding the Chief Secretary post.

Davidson-Celestine lost her seat and conceded defeat on Monday night as the PDP’s party colour – green – overshadowed the PNM’s red on the Tobago map.

Deputy political leader of the PDP Farley Augustine is expected to be sworn in as the next Chief Secretary on Thursday, once there are no challenges to the results, which the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) is still to declare officially.

Preliminary results have placed the PDP ahead of the PNM with a 12-3 victory. They tied six-six in the deadlocked January elections,

Augustine said preliminary reports indicated his party had made a clean sweep, claiming all 15 seats, but is awaiting official results.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Persad-Bissessar said, “The people of Tobago have spoken. Their voices are clear, are not to be ignored.

“Congratulations to Tobago for choosing new leaders to help chart a course towards a future for sustainable opportunities and transformation for all in Tobago.

“In particular, congratulations to Mr Watson Duke (PDP leader), Mr Farley Augustine and all members and supporters of the PDP on your resounding victory in the December 2021 THA elections.

“May God richly bless you in all your endeavours as you work together to serve the best interests of the people of Tobago and Trinidad.”

