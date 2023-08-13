Kamla complains to EBC about special voter irregularities

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar – Lincoln Holder

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has written to the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to complain about alleged irregularities in special voting for the local government elections.

Persad-Bissessar, who is also Opposition Leader, is calling on the commission to investigate the matter.

She said the UNC is keeping its legal options open.

On Saturday, in response to a statement made by the UNC on this matter, the commission said it was aware of public comments on this matter.

But the EBC said, “The Chief Election Officer (CEO) has not received any formal correspondence from the UNC requesting an investigation. However, the issues highlighted in the (UNC) release will be addressed by the CEO.”

The EBC has allowed representatives of all political parties contesting the elections to be present when ballots from additional special polling stations were being sorted for distribution to various electoral districts.

The UNC said the party’s representatives claimed that certain irregularities were detected and raised with the commission during the process which took place on at Queens Hall, Port of Spain on Friday.

In her letter to the EBC, Persad-Bissessar reiterated all of the party’s concerns about some ballot boxes for special electors in San Fernando and Sangre Grande.

“Please note that we expressly reserve our legal rights in this matter and will take legal action in the event it becomes necessary to do so to ensure that the elections are free and fair.”

Persad-Bissessar added, “We therefore anxiously await your prompt response by noon tomorrow (Monday).”

A total number of 13, 284 special electors were eligible to vote in the August 14 local government elections. They began voting on August 7. They voted until Sunday and will not be allowed to vote on Monday.

Election Rule 59 of the Representation of the People Act, Chap 2:01 identifies the categories of persons who are in law, eligible to be treated as special electors.”

Special electors include members of the police service; members of the defence force; special reserve and estate police officers; members of the EBC; election candidates or their spouses in the electoral district that the candidate is registered in; election agents or sub-agents in the electoral district they are registered in; patients in public or private hospitals, inmates in a public institution, members of the flight crew of an aircraft and people engaged in offshore petroleum operations or a person or member of any other organisation, the EBC seets fit.